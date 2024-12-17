Insitu has opened a new centre of excellence (COE) within Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Industrial Park, boosting its ability to support the United Arab Emirates’ use of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

“The state-of-the-art facility will localise UAS maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), training, and other essential services for the UAE armed forces,” the US company says.

Insitu chief executive Diane Rose says the centre’s establishment “will strengthen our partnership with the Tawazun Council [and] enhance the support we provide”.

ScanEagle

Source: Insitu

Insitu manufactures UAS models including the ScanEagle

Additionally, the Boeing subsidiary says that “By localising MRO and training services, Insitu’s UAS COE will create value by reducing the cost, complexity, and turnaround time for activities that were previously performed overseas.

“It will also generate employment opportunities for a skilled workforce and facilitate the participation of local suppliers in the value chain,” the company said on 12 December.

Tawazun Council director of economic programmes Majed Al Shamsi says the COE’s opening “aligns seamlessly with our national vision to position our nation as a global leader in advanced industries”.

European Defence Editor Craig Hoyle has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for almost 30 years, and has also been the Editor of Flight International since 2015. He joined FlightGlobal in 2003, and also compiles our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics