Insitu has opened a new centre of excellence (COE) within Abu Dhabi’s Tawazun Industrial Park, boosting its ability to support the United Arab Emirates’ use of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS).

“The state-of-the-art facility will localise UAS maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), training, and other essential services for the UAE armed forces,” the US company says.

Insitu chief executive Diane Rose says the centre’s establishment “will strengthen our partnership with the Tawazun Council [and] enhance the support we provide”.

Additionally, the Boeing subsidiary says that “By localising MRO and training services, Insitu’s UAS COE will create value by reducing the cost, complexity, and turnaround time for activities that were previously performed overseas.

“It will also generate employment opportunities for a skilled workforce and facilitate the participation of local suppliers in the value chain,” the company said on 12 December.

Tawazun Council director of economic programmes Majed Al Shamsi says the COE’s opening “aligns seamlessly with our national vision to position our nation as a global leader in advanced industries”.