Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has delivered the first TA-50 advanced jet trainer aircraft to the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) in an improved Block 2 configuration.

The delivery took place on 28 December 2023 and stems from Seoul’s 2020 earmarking of W1 trillion ($768 million) for new trainers, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The TA-50 allows pilots to master tactical skills such as armament and radar operation before entering combat squadrons.

The TA-50 is equipped with Elta Systems’ EL/M-2032 pulse doppler radar. It can carry a basic array of air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. The Block 2 improvement offers the ability to use the Boeing Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).

Other improvements include the ability to use night vision devices, as well as a radar warning receiver and a countermeasures dispenser system.

The TA-50 is a member of the T-50 family of aircraft, which also includes the FA-50 light attack jet. The FA-50 already has the ability to use JDAMs, as well as Textron’s Sensor Fuzed Weapon.

Cirium fleets data indicates that there are 219 T-50-family aircraft in service with five air forces. The largest operator is the ROKAF with 146 examples.

Other users include Indonesia, Iraq, the Philippines, Poland, and Thailand.

In addition, KAI has orders for 82 examples.