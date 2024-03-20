The Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter has conducted its first air-to-air refuelling contacts with a Republic of Korea Air Force tanker.

A video posted by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration shows the fifth prototype of the developmental type contacting the boom of a ROKAF Airbus Defence and Space A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport.

DAPA did not state whether fuel was transferred during the contact, but local media reports, quoting DAPA, suggest that a transfer did occur.

The agency adds that the air-to-air refuelling is essential for extending the range of the fighter, due for deliveries to the ROKAF in the second half of 2026.

DAPA says the refuelling tests will look at factors such as the fighter’s ability to connect and disconnect safely, as well as the impact of turbulence. Future testing work will look at refuelling operations at different altitudes and speeds.

The KF-21 test campaign involves six aircraft – four single seaters and two twin seaters - performing up to 2,000 test flights following the maiden sortie of the first example in July 2022.

The KF-21 is powered by two GE Aerospace F414 engines and will replace McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantoms and Northrop F-5s still in service with the ROKAF.

For the international market, the KF-21 is pitched as an “affordable mid-class fighter”, with 10 hardpoints for weapons.