Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has entered a support contract with the South Korean government for the KF-21 fighter.

The three-year, KRW124 million ($86 million) performance-based logistics (PBL) contract with Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) will run until December 2027, according to the company.

The pact is related to KAI’s contract, signed in June, to produce the first 20 KF-21 fighters. Deliveries will commence in late 2026, when the KF-21 is expected to join the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).

“With this contract, the PBL line-up for all domestically produced aircraft developed by KAI has been established,” says KAI president Kang Koo-young.

“We will mobilise all of KAI’s follow-up support capabilities to provide optimal support so that the KF-21, so the next-generation core power of the [South Korean air force] can demonstrate its best performance.”

KAI has previously entered PBL contracts with DAPA for the T-50 series of advanced jet trainers, and with Manila for the Philippine air force’s fleet of FA-50PHs.

KAI recently announced that the KF-21 test campaign, which involves six prototypes, has reached 1,000 flights.