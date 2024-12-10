Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has entered a support contract with the South Korean government for the KF-21 fighter.

The three-year, KRW124 million ($86 million) performance-based logistics (PBL) contract with Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) will run until December 2027, according to the company.

KF-21 prototype #5 first flight (2)

Source: Korea Aerospace Industries

The fifth KF-21 prototype. Following the first KF-21 flight in 2022, KAI has powered ahead with flight tests

The pact is related to KAI’s contract, signed in June, to produce the first 20 KF-21 fighters. Deliveries will commence in late 2026, when the KF-21 is expected to join the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF).

“With this contract, the PBL line-up for all domestically produced aircraft developed by KAI has been established,” says KAI president Kang Koo-young.

“We will mobilise all of KAI’s follow-up support capabilities to provide optimal support so that the KF-21, so the next-generation core power of the [South Korean air force] can demonstrate its best performance.”

KAI has previously entered PBL contracts with DAPA for the T-50 series of advanced jet trainers, and with Manila for the Philippine air force’s fleet of FA-50PHs.

KAI recently announced that the KF-21 test campaign, which involves six prototypes, has reached 1,000 flights.

