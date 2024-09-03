Oslo has awarded Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) a contract to upgrade the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s (RNoAF’s) fleet of Bell 412 utility helicopters.

An approved first-phase activity will lead to the rotorcraft receiving “civilian communication and navigation solutions”, KAMS says. Announced on 2 September, its deal with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) also involves subcontractor Patria.

Work to upgrade a lead pair of aircraft is due for completion by mid-2025, with the enhancements also expected to contribute to increased aircraft availability.

A planned second phase “will concentrate on military communication solutions”, Norway’s defence ministry says.

The RNoAF currently operates 18 Bell 412s from its Bardufoss and Rygge bases, performing duties including supporting army and special forces personnel. Those aircraft are a mix of 10 SP-standard examples and eight upgraded HP models, Cirium fleets data shows.

“In addition to new avionics and new instruments, in the ongoing project it may also be relevant to upgrade a few more helicopters to the HP version,” the defence ministry notes.

“Future upgrades will be implemented, whenever feasible, during routine maintenance periods to maximise operational availability,” KAMS says.

“Upgrading the Bell 412 guarantees immediate readiness, ensuring the armed forces maintain strong operational capabilities during the transition to new helicopters,” says Norwegian defence minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

Oslo is assessing its future fleet requirements, having removed a fleet of NH Industries NH90s from its inventory. It already has six Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk maritime rotorcraft on order, as partial replacements for the withdrawn type. It first outlined its Bell 412 upgrade plans in July 2023, after abandoning a planned special forces helicopter acquisition.

“The upgrade of the Bell 412 is a positive step, ensuring that the air force has a versatile helicopter ready for standby missions and other assigned tasks. These updates are necessary to maintain its relevance,” says RNoAF chief of staff Major General Oivind Gunnerud.