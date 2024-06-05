MBDA Germany has unveiled a conceptual standoff-range cruise missile which it believes could form part of Europe’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) capability.

Shown for the first time at the ILA Berlin air show, the proposed remote carrier multi-domain multi-role effector – or RCM² – would offer a strike range of over 270nm (500km).

While that performance is similar to the current-generation Taurus cruise missile, the RCM² would be suitable for a variety of tasks, says MBDA Germany managing director Thomas Gottschild.

“It can carry different payloads: a kinetic warhead, or for electronic combat [and jamming],” he says. “This makes it very interesting for different use scenarios.”

A model of the roughly 4m (13ft)-long design is on display at the FCAS static exhibit area at the show, which runs from 5-9 June.

MBDA says the RCM² will have a launch weight of under 340kg (750lb), unless it is equipped with a range-extending booster. Powered by a turbofan engine, it will use an inertial navigation system and have an imaging infrared seeker, the company says.

Other current initiatives by the company include the development of a small anti-drone missile, which is the subject of a joint activity with Rheinmetall.

Meanwhile, Gottschild has urged Germany to explore the integration of MBDA’s Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile with its future 35-strong fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35As.

“We would very much encourage the German air force and German government to look into this,” Gottschild said at the show on 5 June.