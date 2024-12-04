New Delhi has cleared the acquisition of new electronic warfare (EW) equipment for the Indian air force’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters, as well as locally-produced helicopters for the coast guard.

The updates, which have been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, will see the Su-30MKIs receive new self-protection jammer pods, new radar warning receivers, and other equipment, according to India’s defence ministry.

“This system will enhance the operational capabilities of [the] Su-30MKI and protect it from enemy radars and related weapon systems while carrying out missions against enemy targets protected by air defence systems,” says the ministry.

The commitment to new EW equipment follows the September announcement that New Delhi would order 240 AL-31F engines for the Su-30MKI fleet, with the engines to be assembled by the Koraput division of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

FlightGlobal’s 2025 World Air Forces directory indicates that India has 266 Su-30MKIs, with 12 more on order.

In addition, the coast guard gained approval for six new 5t HAL Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters. The rotorcraft will enhance surveillance in coastal areas.

The two aviation acquisitions were part of a larger INR218 trillion ($2.6 billion) acquisition package, which also includes provisions for the overhaul of in-service Su-30MKI engines.

Other elements include fast attack vessels for India’s navy and the overhaul of armoured vehicles.