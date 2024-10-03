The Czech Republic aims to finalise a contract for two Embraer KC-390 tactical transport/tankers before the end of next month, with the NATO nation expecting to field its first example during 2025.

Defence minister Jana Cernochova formally notified the Czech government of the planned acquisition on 2 October, with the nation’s defence ministry valuing the programme’s total cost at Kc11.3 billion ($492 million).

“We plan to conclude the contract in the coming weeks, which should happen by the end of November,” the defence ministry says. With an initial payment of Kc8 billion to be made during 2024, “the first machine will be available as early as next year”, it adds.

“Negotiations have started with the objective of signing an acquisition contract for two aircraft and associated support,” the Brazilian airframer says. This will include “a complete training solution for pilots, loadmasters, and technicians, spare parts, and a robust entry into operation plan”, it adds.

“The army of the Czech Republic has a long-term need to strengthen its ability to transport heavier and bulkier loads over longer distances and to ensure the transport of people from crisis areas,” Cernochova says. “The evacuations from Afghanistan and Sudan, for example, showed us this fully,” she adds.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased the pressure for the Czech army to acquire the necessary capabilities as soon as possible,” the defence ministry adds. It notes that its six in-service Airbus Defence & Space C295s “do not have sufficient range”, while its two VIP-roled Airbus ACJ319s “are not equipped with a self-protection system”.

Prague also previously assessed the Airbus Defence & Space A400M and Lockheed Martin C-130J as part of its selection process, but declared the KC-390 “the most suitable solution”. Its second aircraft will be received in 2027 or 2028.

In addition to the Czech air force’s new assets being able to give and receive fuel in flight, Prague also will purchase extended-range fuel tanks, and equipment to enable the type to refuel aircraft on the ground. Self-protection equipment will be installed for deployed operations.

The transports also will be able to perform roles including medical evacuation duties – including of intensive care patients, search and rescue, and firefighting.

Also on 2 October, Embraer signed an industrial cooperation agreement with the defence ministry in Prague to strengthen its commitment to working with Czech companies. The defence ministry estimates the pact to be worth over $82 million.

Key local beneficiaries of a broader industrial agreement are existing supplier Aero Vodochody and state-owned MRO specialist LOM Praha.

“Through our increased cooperation we will focus on continued development of the supply chain, technology investments and preparation for rapid production growth,” says Aero Vodochody chief executive Viktor Sotona.

The company has been involved in the C-390 programme for more than a decade, and already manufactures its rear fuselage, crew and paratroop doors, emergency door and hatches, cargo ramp, and wing fixed leading edges.

“The co-operation agreement will represent an increase of C-390 parts manufactured, and the implementation of new industrial capabilities,” the partners say.

Meanwhile, LOM Praha chief executive Jiri Protiva describes the new agreement as “the perfect opportunity for us to acquire a significant expertise and know-how on new generation military transport aircraft”. Embraer says this also will enable them to “explore further opportunities in services and support for the C-390”.

Once finalised, the deal will see the Czech Republic become the fifth European nation to order the International Aero Engines V2500-powered airlifter, following Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands and Portugal. Other existing customers for the type are lead operator Brazil – which in September took delivery of its seventh example – and South Korea.