The Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF’s) fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35As is complete, with the final three jets landing on Australian soil.

The aircraft landed at RAAF Williamtown following a ferry flight from Nellis AFB, Nevada, says the RAAF.

An Airbus Defence & Space A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport – designated KC-30A in Australian service – and a Boeing C-17 supported the flight to Australia.

Australia’s F-35A fleet has steadily grown following the arrival of the first pair of fighters on 10 December 2018.

The RAAF’s final jets would have arrived in 2023 but for issues with the global F-35 fleet’s software, which delayed deliveries to both the US and international militaries.

Arrival delays stemmed from the fleets’ delayed Technical Refresh 3 upgrades, a combination of new processors, displays and software that will host the Block 4 upgrade of the jet.

Block 4, which will eventually be delivered in stages, allows for new weapons, better sensors, and enhanced electronic warfare capabilities.

Australia’s F-35As attained initial operational capability in December 2020 but have yet to achieve final operational capability. This is only likely in 2025.