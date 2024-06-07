Dozens of aircraft from multiple countries were in Normandy, France over the first week of June to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in World War II. FlightGlobal accompanied the crew of a US Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130J transport, who travelled from their base in Ramstein,Germany to participate in fly-over ceremonies throughout the week. 

The sorties included passes as low as 330ft (the minimum required by French aviation authorities), high-degree turns and mid-air coordination with other nearby transports, fighters and tankers to pass over historic battlefields including Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Carentan, Utah Beach and Omaha Beach, where heads of state from around the world were gathered on 6 June.

See images from the D-Day flight:

The US Air Force deployed 14 Lockheed Martin C-130J transports from bases in the continental USA and Europe to support D-Day commemorations in Normandy

Source: Ryan Finnerty

The aircraft were based at the Cherbourg-Maupertus airport near Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, a general aviation facility originally constructed by the French government in the 1930s for military purposes

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

Several aircraft were adorned with vintage World War II-era US Army Air Corps livery for the ceremonies

Source: US Air Force

US C-130 pilots fly with both traditional and heads-up displays, which can be operated under night vision goggles

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

Flights traversed both sides of Normandy's Cotentin Peninsula, crossing vast oyster farms on the west and the D-Day landing beaches to the east

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

The D-Day C-130 flights descended to altitudes as low as 330ft, the minimum required by French aviation authorities

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

Source: Ryan Finnerty/FlightGlobal

The C-130 formations flew over multiple ceremonies throughout the week, including events at Utah and Omaha Beaches

Source: US Department of Defense

Source: US Department of Defense

