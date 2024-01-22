Saab’s chief test pilot for the Gripen, Marcus Wandt, has traded the cockpit for a roughly two-week stint aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The former Swedish air force fighter pilot is part of a four-man crew launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on 18 January aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The Dragon spacecraft carried by the launcher autonomously docked with the ISS roughly 36h later, on 20 January.

Marcus Wandt in SpaceX suit

Source: SpaceX

Saab employee Wandt has become the third Swede to visit space

“The crew will spend about two weeks conducting microgravity research, educational outreach, and commercial activities aboard the space station,” NASA says. It notes that Axiom Space’s Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) is “the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the space station”.

“The crew will conduct more than 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations focused on human physiology and technological industrial advancements,” Axiom Space says.

Saab notes that it has part-funded the Ax-3 mission, “aiming to ensure that Sweden remains at the forefront of space research”.

“This is a significant and major event for both Sweden and Saab; space is becoming an increasingly important area for Sweden and our defence capabilities,” says the company’s chief executive, Micael Johansson. “We are proud that one of our employees is now the third Swede in space,” he adds.

Wandt was selected for the European Space Agency’s space programme in late 2022, as a project astronaut. He is currently on a sabbatical from his role at Saab, which in June 2017 involved him conducting the first flight of a prototype Gripen E.

Marcus Wandt with Gripen

Source: Saab

Ex-fighter pilot Wandt was the first person to fly the Gripen E

“The [Ax-3] mission is scheduled to conclude on 3 February with undocking, culminating in a splashdown off the coast of Florida aboard the Dragon spacecraft,” Axiom Space says.

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics