Tokyo has selected the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II to replace the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s fleet of Fuji T-7s in the basic training role.

Japan’s Ministry of Defence (JMOD) announced the decision on 29 November following an evaluation of three trainer types.

The other two types evaluated were the Pilatus PC-7 and the Turkish Aerospace Industries Hurkus.

All three aircraft had a local sponsor. The winning proposal for the T-6 came from Kanematsu Corporation, while Subaru proposed the PC-7 and Daihyaku the Hurkus.

In addition to the aircraft, JMOD also evaluated ground training equipment, logistics, and other items.

After a two-stage competition Kanematsu’s T-6 offering had the highest score.

“We are honoured the Beechcraft T-6 Texan II has been selected to prepare aspiring pilots for service in the Japan Air Self-Defense Force,” says Tom Webster, vice president of sales, Textron Aviation Defence.

“The T-6 integrated training system (ITS) is a proven, highly capable, best value system which enables the JASDF to fulfil not only their current training requirements but can also grow and adapt to keep pace with evolving future requirements.”