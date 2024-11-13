Airbus Defence & Space has delivered its latest A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) to the United Arab Emirates, boosting the Gulf nation’s fleet of the type to four examples.

The adapted A330-200 widebody recently arrived at Al Ain air base, following a delivery flight from Airbus’s Getafe modification site near Madrid, the company announced on 13 November.

The UAE – which had previously fielded three of the MRTTs via an earlier acquisition – announced a two-unit follow-on order at the Dubai air show in November 2021. The award also included a package of upgrades for its in-service examples, with the aim to bring them to the airframer’s latest enhanced standard.

Its current tanker/transports entered service from 2013, with the aircraft featuring an advanced boom refuelling system and hose-and-drogue refuelling pods.

Airbus says the global MRTT fleet has amassed more than 300,000 flight hours. The type is also operational with the air forces of Australia, France, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea and the UK, plus a coalition of European NATO partners. Brazil, Canada and Spain also will become future operators.