Ukraine is to expand its use of Poseidon vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) uncrewed air vehicles (UAVs), following a new approval by the nation’s defence ministry.

On 22 January, Kyiv announced that it had “codified and adopted the domestically-produced Poseidon UAV system for deployment within the units of the defence forces”.

Developed by Cyprus-based company Swarmly as the H10 Poseidon, the VTOL type already has been operated by Ukraine’s armed forces since the Russian invasion of February 2022.

Powered by electric motors and with an operational endurance of “several hours”, the air vehicle “operates effectively in temperatures ranging from -20°C to +45°C [-4°F to 113°F], including during strong winds”, the defence ministry says.

“The operational altitude of these drones exceeds the reach of many enemy air defence systems,” notes deputy defence minister Dmytro Klimenkov, with the air vehicle also equipped with unspecified “advanced navigation technology”.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has approved funding of UAH2.5 billion ($60 million) which will be provided directly to its combat units each month.

“These funds will be distributed among brigades of the armed forces to procure drones,” the defence ministry says.

An initial allocation of UAH2.1 billion was made last December, “enabling the rapid fulfilment of our brigades’ needs and enhancing the diversification of centralised command”, it states.

“We have analysed this experience and decided to scale up the initiative,” says defence minister Rustem Umerov. “Commanders of the units will have the flexibility to use these funds to acquire the drones that are the most effective for carrying out mission requirements.”

Kyiv is already set to receive some 30,000 new surveillance and attack drones via a multinational initiative between NATO members Denmark, Latvia, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK. Other alliance nations, including Canada, Norway and Portugal, also are providing funds to enable Ukraine’s defence industry to boost domestic output of UAVs.