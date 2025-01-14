Uruguay has firmed up an option for five Embraer A-29 Super Tucanos, taking its total acquisition of the Brazilian-built type to six aircraft.

Announced on 14 January, the development builds on an initial deal signed in August 2024, when Montevideo ordered one firm example, “plus the commitment to acquire five additional units”.

“The contract is part of a fleet renewal programme to expand the Uruguayan air force’s [FAU’s] operational capacity,” Embraer says. In addition to the turboprop-powered aircraft, the acquisition also includes its provision of “mission equipment, integrated logistics services and a flight simulator”.

“We are ready to offer the best multi-mission aircraft to the FAU as well as our full support to increase their operational readiness and to enhance their capabilities to accomplish strategic missions such as border surveillance,” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior.

“The acquisition of the A-29 Super Tucano and the flight simulator will provide Uruguay with airspace defence capabilities and is part of the commitment assumed by the government to renew the material and equipment of our armed forces,” says Uruguayan defence minister Armando Castaingdebat.

The South American nation’s air force currently uses an aged fleet of six Cessna A-37 Dragonfly light-attack aircraft.