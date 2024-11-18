The US government has cleared a possible deal involving the GE Aerospace engines that power Greece’s fleet of Lockheed Martin F-16s.

The potential deal is valued at $160 million and covers support for 16 engines, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The package includes spare parts, handling equipment, software, and other services related to the powerplants.

GE Aerospace is one of the engine supplies for the F-16 with its F110 engine. The other is Pratt & Whitney with the F100.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally that continues to be a force for political and economic stability in Europe,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will improve Greece’s capability to maintain its F-16 aircraft fleet, which it operates to promote security in the Eastern Mediterranean. Greece will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

According to FlightGlobal’s World Air Forces directory, Greece has 115 F-16Cs. Other combat types in the Greek inventory are the McDonnell Douglas F-4E Phantom, Dassault Mirage 2000, and the Rafale.