Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) is working on regulatory approval for what it describes in a recent filing with the Federal Aviation Administration as a “new” turboprop engine called the “PT9A-11”.

Few details are available about the engine, which P&WC mentions in a petition with the FAA dated 17 May.

“The PT9A-11 is a new centreline turbo-propeller engine,” says the filing, released by the US government’s online regulatory depository on 11 June. “The PT9A-11 incorporates the latest best practices and lessons learned in the [high-pressure compressor] and [high-pressure turbine] stub shafts.”

P&WC, a division of Hartford-based Pratt & Whitney (P&W), did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The filing asks the FAA to exempt the PT9A-11 from a certain FAA engine airworthiness standard.

“The exemption is in the public interest as it is an enabler for a new engine design which addresses safety, environmental, commercial considerations and benefits to the economy,” the filing says.

The document provides few details about the PT9A-11 and does not specify what type of aircraft the engine might power, but provides some clues.

In a section called “Benefits to economy”, P&WC writes, “The PT9A-11 model will ensure continued sales of one of the best-selling single-engine turboprop aircraft in its category”.

“The PT9A-11 engine model further extends one of the best-selling single-engine turbo-propeller engine models long history by remaining a competitive engine in the marketplace,” it adds.

P&WC has long produced the best-selling PT6, a 500-1,900shp (373-1,417kW)-class turboprop it calls “the world’s most-popular engine in its class”.

The engine maker introduced the PT6 in 1963 and has produced more than 64,000 of the engines, which power a range of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, P&WC’s website says.

The 17 May regulatory filing asks the FAA to exempt the PT9A-11 from an engine over-speed provision in the regulator’s airworthiness requirements. That provision specifies conditions under which “failure of a shaft section may be excluded from consideration in determining the highest over-speed that would result from a complete loss of load on a turbine rotor”.

P&WC wants the PT9A-11’s entire “[high-pressure] rotor shaft system” to be excluded, citing “the short distance between the [high-pressure compressor and high-pressure turbine] rotors and the limited numbers of torque carrying parts involved”.

The exemption would “allow the introduction of a new engine with lower fuel consumption”, the filing says.

Transport Canada has already approved an equivalent exemption for the PT9A-11, it adds.