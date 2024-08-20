Aviation systems provider BAE Systems will upgrade flight computers on two prominent Boeing fighter jets: the F-15EX Eagle II and F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

The UK-based manufacturer on 20 August said it has been selected by Boeing to provide new hardware and software for the fly-by-wire flight control computers (FCC) installed on the jets as part of a periodic technology refresh.

Both fighters already have fly-by-wire systems and BAE-made control computers. The updated avionics will increase processing power, enhance cybersecurity and address obsolescence issues, according to BAE.

The new Super Hornet FCC will also receive an additional processor to enable future capabilities for that fleet of aircraft carrier-based strike fighters, the company says.

“Our advanced flight-critical solution ensures that these platforms will maintain fleet readiness now, and in the future, as well as provisions the aircraft to support the integration of new functions,” says Corin Beck, BAE’s senior director of military aircraft controls and avionics.

Unlike legacy mechanical systems that use hydraulic lines or cables to link cockpit controls to aerodynamic control surfaces, FBW systems use digital electronics to transmit pilot inputs to actuators that move control surfaces. In addition to managing this process, FCCs monitor aircraft movement via onboard sensors and make real-time corrections to maintain flight stability.

That capability allowed Boeing to add extra weapon stations to the latest F-15EX. The additional hard points had generated unacceptable airframe integrity issues on legacy F-15 variants, which have mechanical flight controls.

BAE says its FCCs can also adapt to battle damage in real time, reconfiguring how remaining control surfaces are manipulated.

The US Air Force took delivery of its first operationally configured F-15EX in June. Boeing is also pursuing sales of the multi-role fighter to Poland, Indonesia and Israel.

The airframer is currently delivering what is expected to be the final batch of new-build Super Hornets for the US Navy, with production of the venerable type set to conclude in 2027.