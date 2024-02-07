Boeing will deliver the fourth T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet to the US Air Force (USAF) in February.

That marks a delay from the previous estimate of a December delivery for the latest example of the single-engined fighter.

The airframer says it shifted the handover date after quality control checks found components provided by a sub-contractor did not meet Boeing standards.

While Boeing did not specify which parts generated the issue, the aerospace giant confirms to FlightGlobal they had not been installed on the T-7A when the quality issue was discovered. T-7 tail numbers APT-4 and APT-5 are still undergoing assembly in St Louis, Missouri.

In contrast to production and manufacturing issues at Boeing’s commercial business, the company’s defence unit is portraying the T-7 incident as an example of the internal quality control process working as intended.

Boeing says the USAF will not be materially impacted by the multi-week delay, which will not generate a penalty charge for the company.

The aerospace giant delivered the first Red Hawk to the air force in September, tail number APT-2. That jet later arrived at Edwards AFB in California for evaluations in November.

The company subsequently delivered two additional T-7s, tail numbers APT-1 and APT-3.

Boeing will provide the USAF with five examples of the T-7 for the jet’s flight test programme. Those aircraft are being delivered in the engineering and manufacturing development configuration.

Assuming flight testing proceeds smoothly, Boeing plans to begin assembling production-model T-7 airframes in the second quarter of 2024.

The company’s St Louis plant will be capable of producing 60 Red Hawks annually, according to Boeing’s T-7 programme manager Evelyn Moore.

Boeing aims in the early months of 2025 to complete “Milestone C” – the point at which military equipment manufacturers are approved to begin low-rate initial production of new systems.