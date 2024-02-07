Boeing will deliver the fourth T-7A Red Hawk trainer jet to the US Air Force (USAF) in February.

That marks a delay from the previous estimate of a December delivery for the latest example of the single-engined fighter.

The airframer says it shifted the handover date after quality control checks found components provided by a sub-contractor did not meet Boeing standards.

The US Air Force currently has three T-7A Red Hawk jet trainers at Edwards AFB in California, where the type is undergoing evaluations with test pilots

While Boeing did not specify which parts generated the issue, the aerospace giant confirms to FlightGlobal they had not been installed on the T-7A when the quality issue was discovered. T-7 tail numbers APT-4 and APT-5 are still undergoing assembly in St Louis, Missouri.

In contrast to production and manufacturing issues at Boeing’s commercial business, the company’s defence unit is portraying the T-7 incident as an example of the internal quality control process working as intended.

Boeing says the USAF will not be materially impacted by the multi-week delay, which will not generate a penalty charge for the company.

The aerospace giant delivered the first Red Hawk to the air force in September, tail number APT-2. That jet later arrived at Edwards AFB in California for evaluations in November.

The company subsequently delivered two additional T-7s, tail numbers APT-1 and APT-3.

Boeing will provide the USAF with five examples of the T-7 for the jet’s flight test programme. Those aircraft are being delivered in the engineering and manufacturing development configuration.

Assuming flight testing proceeds smoothly, Boeing plans to begin assembling production-model T-7 airframes in the second quarter of 2024.

The company’s St Louis plant will be capable of producing 60 Red Hawks annually, according to Boeing’s T-7 programme manager Evelyn Moore.

Boeing aims in the early months of 2025 to complete “Milestone C” – the point at which military equipment manufacturers are approved to begin low-rate initial production of new systems.

