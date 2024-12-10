Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters from the Royal Netherlands Air Force based in Estonia have intercepted Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea, where Amsterdam says they were approaching NATO airspace.

Two separate intercepts occurred on 9 December according to the Netherlands ministry of defence. In both cases, two of the RNLAF fighters were scrambled for a so-called quick reaction alert mission in response to unidentified aircraft approaching NATO airspace.

The first incident involved an Antonov An-72 transport jet and a Sukhoi Su-24MR Fencer E, according to the Netherlands ministry of defence. Amsterdam describes the specialised Su-24 variant as a “reconnaissance aircraft that collects electronic intelligence”.

Next Dutch F-35As stationed in Estonia intercepted three Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea, including the distinctive An-72 transport Source: Netherlands ministry of defence Dutch F-35As stationed in Estonia intercepted three Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea, including the distinctive an Su-24 surveillance fighter Source: Netherlands ministry of defence Dutch F-35As stationed in Estonia intercepted three Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea, including the distinctive An-72 transport Source: Netherlands ministry of defence 1/3 show caption

Photos of the action released by the ministry show an F-35A shadowing both the twin-engined, swept-wing Su-24 and the highly-recognisable An-72 airframe, which twin jet engines distinctively mounted above the type’s high-wing.

A second incident later in the day saw the intercept of an Ilyushin Il-20 turboprop – another electronic surveillance platform.

“This is why our people are there: protecting our common airspace against Russian threats,” Dutch defence minister Ruben Brekelmans said on 9 December. “The Russian armed forces are active in all kinds of ways in the vicinity of NATO airspace.”

Both intercepts were made over international waters, with the Dutch F-35s escorting the Russian aircraft “to the border of the NATO area of responsibility”, Amsterdam says.

The detachment of four RNLAF F-35A fighters arrived in Estonia at the start of December to support NATO’s air policing mission along the Russian frontier.

Our allies in the Baltic states are happy with our commitment. I am proud of our people who were able to show their value to our safety right away.”