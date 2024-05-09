Turkey has offered Malaysia the opportunity to participate in the Turkish Aerospace (TAI) Kaan fighter programme, as deliveries of the Anka unmanned air vehicle (UAV) to the Southeast Asia nation remain on track.

Attending a defence show in Kuala Lumpur, Turkey’s deputy defence minister Celal Sami Tufekci offered Malaysia the chance to work on the programme, according to a report by official news agency Bernama.

“I think being a partner in the Kaan programme would be good for Malaysia,” says Tufekci.

“The Kaan aircraft is a fifth-generation stealth fighter and is a huge programme. We’d be happy if Malaysia decides to be a partner.”

Tufekci’s remarks followed the flight of the second Kaan prototype in Turkey on 6 May. The first prototype had its maiden sortie on 21 February.

He also provided an update on TAI’s office in Malaysia, noting that it employs 120 local engineers.

“By participating in aircraft design, they’ll gain valuable skills and help shape the industry,” said Tufekci. “This could lead to the establishment of new companies and boost Malaysia’s defence sector.”

TAI appears to be eager to obtain international cooperation with Kaan. In August 2023 Turkish defence minister Yasar Guler said that Pakistan was poised to sign up for the programme, but this has yet to transpire.

At the Paris air show in June 2024, TAI chief executive Temel Kotil said that by 2028 the company aims to deliver 20 Kaan fighters to the Turkish air force in an initial Block 10 configuration. As the programme matures, subsequent deliveries will be in a new Block 20 standard.

The Kaan is powered by a pair of GE Aerospace F110 engines, but the company is “working on” an indigenous powerplant for the type.

Tufekci also told Bernama that Malaysia’s acquisition of three Anka UAVs is on track. Kuala Lumpur signed up for three Ankas in May 2023.

Meanwhile, speaking with Bernama at the same defence show, a Korea Aerospace Industries official said that Malaysia is likely to obtain a second batch of 18 FA-50s, following its 2023 order for 18 examples.