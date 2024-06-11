Dominican start-up carrier Arajet received its 10th Boeing 737 Max, which will support its plan to expand its network to North America.

Adorned with a livery depicting the flag of the Dominican Republic, the 737 Max 8 represents the rise of a “new air hub” in the Caribbean region, Arajet said on 11 June.

“The 10th aircraft is special because it will increase the number of connections we make with the continent and reaffirm our commitment to all of Latin America to democratise the skies,” says Pancheo Mendez, Arajet’s chief executive.

Delivered from Seattle to Arajet’s base at Las Americas Airport in Santo Domingo, the 737 Max 8 seats 185 passengers and has a range of 3,500nm (6,482km).

Since launching operations in September 2022, Arajet’s network has grown to cover 23 cities in 16 countries. It has carried some 1 million passengers.

Arajet hopes to fly to the USA starting this year, “as soon as the Dominican Republic closes the signing of the open skies treaty with that nation”, Mendez adds.

Cirium fleets data show that Arajet has an additional 19 737 Max 8s due for delivery. It plans to double the size of its network within the next few years.