The first Malaysia Airlines Airbus A330neo has emerged from the paint shop in Toulouse, as the airline continues progress with its fleet renewal plans.

The aircraft will be delivered in the third quarter, says Airbus.

Following paint work, the aircraft’s Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines will be mounted, after which the aircraft will conduct its maiden flight, says Airbus.

In addition, all cabin systems will undergo tests.

In March the airline revealed that the first destination for the A330neo will be Melbourne in November, following delivery of the first example.

The company expects to receive three A330neos this year. Overall it has commitments for 20 A330neos.

The A330neos will be configured with 297 seats – 28 in business class and 269 in economy class.

In business class, the airline will be first in the world to install Collins’s Elevation suites on an A330neo.

The business-class seats – currently found on larger widebodies like the A350 and Boeing 777 – will feature privacy doors and direct-aisle access, a departure from Malaysia Airlines’ current staggered business-class product.

Cirium fleets data indicates that Malaysia Airlines operates 24 A330-300s with an average age of 13.3 years, and seven A350-900s with an average age of 6.1 years.

In addition, the airline has taken delivery of four Boeing 737 Max 8s since November 2023, with 21 more on order. It also operates 42 737-800s. The carrier has said that it will make a decision on 25 new narrowbodies by the end of the year.