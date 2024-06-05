US regional airline company Mesa Air Group has regained compliance with the Nasdaq stock market’s listing rules, which require companies to sustain stock prices above $1. 

The Phoenix-based parent of regional carrier Mesa Airlines disclosed on 5 June that it had received a notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of the stock exchange that it had maintained a closing bid price of $1 for at least 10 consecutive trading days, returning it to good standing.

Mesa’s stock stayed over a closing bid of $1 between 20 May and 3 June, and is currently selling for more than $1.40. 

”Mesa has thus satisfactorily regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and Nasdaq considers the matter closed,” it says. 

mesa airlines

Source: Mesa Airlines

Mesa Airlines is back in good standing with the Nasdaq stock exchange after months of risking being de-listed 

The struggling company first received notice that it risked de-listing from the Nasdaq in November 2023 because its stock price had dipped below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. It received an 180-day extension last month and also transferred its common stock to a tier of the Nasdaq stock market with less stringent financial and liquidity requirements. 

The company will continue trading under the symbol “MESA”. 

Mesa previously risked de-listing because it had not filed an end-of-year report for the period ending 30 September. After months of delays, the company filed its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report in late January. 

The company then delayed reporting financial results for its fiscal first quarter. On 24 May, Mesa Air Group reported that it lost $57.9 million during the final three months of 2023, compared with a $9 million loss during the prior-year period. 

Revenue was down to $119 million from $147 million during the same three months of 2022, as its block hour flying and capacity as measured in available seat miles decreased by 8.4% and 12.7%, respectively. 

The struggling company has not flown enough block hours to cover costs since it transferred all of its Bombardier CRJ-family aircraft from American Airlines to United Airlines last year. 

However, Mesa says that United has agreed to pay it a “significantly higher block-hour rate” for flying Embraer 175s on its behalf. 

Howard Hardee is Americas aviation reporter for FlightGlobal.com and Flight International magazine, covering regional and low-cost carriers in North America and low-emissions initiatives throughout the industry. He formerly covered politics for journalism nonprofit Wisconsin Watch. Before that, he wrote about music, science and California forestry.View full Profile

More from Howard Hardee

Topics