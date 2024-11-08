Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air is likely to take a longer-range variant of the Airbus A321neo as part of its deal for 60 of the narrowbody jets.

While the carrier is still finalising its network plans, Riyadh Air chief executive Tony Douglas says the carrier will look at one of the longer-range versions of the A321neo.

”We are not quite in the configuration window yet, so whether we elect to take A321neo, the LR version or the XLR variant will be driven by our network,” Douglas said, speaking at a UK Aviation Club event in London 6 November.

”But I would put it out there that we are likely to take two of the variants of the A321[neo] family for mission reasons.”

Riyadh Air finalised its much trailed narrowbody order at the end of October, signing for 60 A321neos. Deliveries will begin in the second half of 2026 and run until 2030. The carrier, which is set to launch next year, already has 39 Boeing 787s on firm order and plans to add another widebody type.

The airline has a mandate to connect the Saudi capital with 100 international destinations within five years of launch, and while work continues on finalising its network, Douglas sees a role for longer-range narrowbodies.

”There are a number of [routes] where, in terms of market build, the A321[neo] potentially with the longer-range derivatives will be the perfect market-builder until we can sustain 290 seats on a 787,” he says.