US regional carrier SkyWest Airlines has introduced into service the first of 19 Bombardier CRJ550s that it plans to fly under the Delta Connection brand.

The St George, Utah-based carrier confirmed the type’s introduction to Delta’s Air Line’s regional fleet on 16 July, adding that it had “entered service earlier this month”.

The carrier’s first CRJ550 was featured in a video posted to social media on 15 July, showing SkyWest workers applying primers, paints and sealants as the Delta Connection livery is revealed in stages.

Registered as N708EV, the jet has operated out of Salt Lake City with flights to Cedar City, Utah, Elko, Nevada and Butte and West Yellowstone in Montana, according to Cirium data.

SkyWest revealed in a 10 May investor update that it is converting 19 CRJ700s – which seat between 66 and 78 passengers – into dual-class 50-seat CRJ550s with more space for premium seating.

Operators say the CRJ550 has proven popular with air travellers who appreciate the extra room provided by the seating configuration.

Smaller regional carrier GoJet Airlines, which flies on behalf of United Airlines, is pursuing a similar strategy by converting about 40 CRJ700 fuselages acquired prior to the Covid-19 pandemic into CRJ550s. GoJet is planning for its fleet to double in size by the first half of 2026.

The largest regional carrier in the USA, SkyWest has a massive fleet of nearly 500 Embraer and Bombardier jets that if operates for the regional arms of American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta and United.