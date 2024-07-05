Turkish Airlines has struck a compensation agreement covering engine availability issues impacting the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofans powering its Airbus A320neo-family aircraft.

P&W last year disclosed it was recalling thousands of GTFs, saying the engines might contain components subject to early failure due to defects introduced during a manufacturing process. A string of A320neo-family operators, for which the PW1100G is one of the engine options, have been impacted.

Turkish Airlines in May said it expects 40 to 45 of its Airbus narrowbodies will be grounded this year and into 2025 due to required engine inspections.

In a short stock market statement, the Istanbul carrier says it has reached a compensation settlement with International Aero Engines (IAE) in relation ”to mitigating the operational impact arising from engine availability and related issues”.

Without specifying details, the airline says this includes doing so through revision of the purchase and maintenance agreements.

IAE, an entity majority owned by P&W and also including MTU Aero Engines and Japanese Aero Engine, is the type certificate holder for the Neo’s powerplant, which is officially designated the PW1100G-JM.