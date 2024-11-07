Bell’s goal to clinch US certification for its developmental 525 Relentless in 2024 is increasingly in the balance as the year draws to a close, with several flight-test points still to be addressed.

Back in March, the airframer said it was hopeful of reaching the milestone by year-end but said the pace would be dictated by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

While Bell is staying tight-lipped on the precise certification timeline, it is unclear if it will be achieved by the end of December.

“It’s hard to give you a clear answer. Ultimately we are in the hands of the certification authority,” Robin Wendling, Bell’s managing director, Europe, told reporters on 6 November at the European Rotors event in Amsterdam.

He says that although the bulk of test activity with the FAA has been completed, there are still “a few open items” that need to be reflown “so they can validate it”.

In subsequent correspondence, Bell adds: “We are nearing the final tests and working through certification efforts with the FAA. We’ll have more information to provide soon.”

In a sense, whether certification is achieved in late 2024 or early 2025 is a moot point given that the helicopter has been in development for over a decade.

Launched at the 2012 Heli-Expo show in Dallas, the 525’s development was marred by a fatal crash of a prototype in 2016.

During the lengthy gestation period, the oil and gas sector – one of the main markets for the Relentless – has gone from boom to bust and back again, with rival super-medium-class helicopters picking up business in the meantime.

But with the 525 boasting a maximum take-off weight of 9.3t, Wendling says the Relentless is “going to be more of a light-heavy with a lot of growth potential”, than a super-medium like the lighter – and cheaper – 7.8t Airbus Helicopters H175 or 8.6t Leonardo Helicopters AW189.

“We are trying to show that to the market. The response we are getting is really, really good; we see a lot of opportunities in the future,” he says.

Wendling sees “a lot of replacement opportunity” as offshore operators eye a future alternative to the Sikorsky S-92. Other potential markets include search and rescue or VIP transport.

And despite the significant delta in acquisition price between the 525 and its rivals, Wendling argues that the helicopter’s safety and performance enhancements, notably from its fly-by-wire controls, and a “pretty competitive” cost of operation, will see it attract more business.

To date, Bell has scored a single order for 10 offshore-roled 525s from Norwegian oil and gas producer Equinor, which it will begin delivering in 2026.

Before those aircraft can enter service, however, Bell needs to secure European certification for the 525, plus complete development of its full ice protection system.

A second phase of icing tests, covering natural icing, is due to take place this winter, adds Wendling.