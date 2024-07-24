Bell says civil aviation regulators are completing the last few evaluation flights on the new super-medium-twin helicopter, with executives hoping for a certification decision before the end of 2024.

Speaking at the Farnborough air show on 23 July, executives from Bell and parent company Textron said the long-delayed 525 certification programme is nearing its conclusion.

“We’re getting close, we believe, on certification of the of the Bell 525,” says Textron chief executive Scott Donnelly.

Donnelly describes the flight portion of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification programme as “pretty close to wrapped up”, with most of the official airworthiness fights completed under the type inspection authorisation programme.

Donnelly notes there is still an extensive documentation process that must take place after the conclusion of flight trials, but says he “feels good” about prospects: “I think we’ll get through there this year.”

Bell chief Lisa Atherton concurs, noting the 525 certification programme has “less than a handful” of test flights remaining.

“We’re working very closely with the FAA to close those out,” she says. “I believe we’ve done everything that we need to do on our end to help them make that decision this year.”

Bell has made similar predictions in recent years, but has been forced to submit multiple extension requests to the certification process. The company initially applied for the 525’s type certificate in December 2011.

The 525 is the first fly-by-wire civil helicopter, providing an extra challenge for both engineers and regulatory officials.

Bell secured its first 525 order in March, covering 10 examples for Norwegian oil firm Equinor. Donnelly is bullish on the prospect of future deals, including possible offerings to military operators.

“We certainly expect to see the 525 pursuing special mission foreign military opportunities,” he predicts.

Bell plans to produce 525s at the company’s military aircraft assembly facility in Amarillo, Texas, home to the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor, AH-1Z attack helicopter and UH-1Y utility helicopter.