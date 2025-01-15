Japan’s National Police Agency has taken delivery of a pair of Airbus Helicopters H160 medium-twins, becoming the type’s first parapublic operator in Japan.

The first example was delivered at the end of 2024, followed by the second this month, says Airbus Helicopters.

“We are very proud of the delivery of the first public service version of the H160 to our long-standing customer in Japan,” says Jean-Luc Alfonsi, managing director of Airbus Helicopters in Japan.

“This is the culmination of two years of outstanding work and dedication of the teams in France and Japan. The unique capabilities of these brand-new aircraft will contribute to expanding the envelope of the NPA’s wide-ranging law enforcement missions.”

Japan’s civil aviation regulator issued type certification for the H160 in May 2021 prior to service entry.

The H160 is powered by twin Safran Helicopter Engines Arrano turboshafts.