Leading lessor LCI has purchased seven new Leonardo Helicopters AW169 medium-twins for operation in British Columbia, Canada on emergency medical services (EMS) missions.

An initial example has already been handed over to operator Babcock Canada, with the remainder to be delivered by January 2025.

Babcock has been subcontracted by Ascent Helicopters to provide EMS operations across the western Canadian province – covering an area larger than France and Germany combined – on behalf of British Columbia Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

The AW169s will be equipped with night-vision goggles and medical interiors completed by HeliMods in Vancouver, British Columbia.

LCI has acquired the helicopters directly from the manufacturer, with the aircraft having previously been ordered by the operator, hence the rapid pace of delivery.

BCEHS carries out medical emergency evacuations and patient transfers between healthcare facilities, responding to calls from over 7,800 patients a year.

LCI is a longstanding leasing partner to the wider Babcock group, currently providing 17 helicopters for a variety of missions globally.