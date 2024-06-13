NH Industries (NHI) has received a contract worth over €600 million ($648 million) for software development work that will significantly enhance the capabilities of both the naval and troop transport variants of the NH90 military helicopter.

Signed by NHI and the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA), the Software Release 3 (SW3) activity will be carried out on behalf of NH90 operators Belgium, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Through the upgrade, NH90s will receive a Link 22 data link – its first application on a helicopter – a new high-definition electro-optical system in the form of Leonardo’s LEOSS-T, an updated sonar, improved navigation system, and the integration of additional weapons including the MBDA Marte ER anti-ship missile and Raytheon’s Mk54 torpedo.

The contact covers an initial development and qualification phase which will see flight tests take place from the Tessera, Italy facility of NHI consortium member Leonardo Helicopters using NH90s from the Italian army and navy.

A follow-on step, which has yet to be finalised, will see the roll-out of the enhancement across a fleet of up to 200 helicopters.

“This contract marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to provide our armed forces with the most advanced and reliable equipment. SWR3 will undoubtedly further enhance the operational readiness and versatility of the NH90 helicopter,” says NAHEMA general manager Michael Kohlhaas.

NHI is consortium comprising Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters and GKN/Fokker.