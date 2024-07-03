Airbus Helicopters and partner PHI Aviation will shortly begin route-proving trials with the former’s H160 medium-twin in the Gulf of Mexico.

Delivery of the first of an initial four examples was announced on 3 July.

“This is an exciting milestone for our teams and partners,” says Scott McCarty, chief executive of PHI Group.

“The H160 represents a new era for PHI, enhancing our commitment to safety, quality and efficiency for our operations in the Gulf of Mexico.”

Delivery of the H160 to PHI was delayed due to slower than expected US certification. Approval from the Federal Aviation Administration was only obtained in June last year – nearly three years after European regulators validated the helicopter.

Offshore oil and gas is the last of the major segments to be addessed by the H160, with deliveries already made to VIP, law-enforcement and search and rescue operators.