Turkish unmanned air vehicle (UAV) manufacturer Baykar Technologies continues test work with various platforms, including the first weapons launch from the developmental TB3.

The company’s TB3 UAV, which took off from and landed on Turkey’s sole aircraft carrier in November, has conducted its first successful weapons drop, according to Baykar.

Flying from the company’s training and test centre in Kesan, which lies west of Istanbul, the aircraft used its Aselflir-500 electro-optical pod to guide a Roketsan MAM-T munition.

“Now an armed unmanned aerial vehicle, the Bayraktar TB3 will continue its payload and munitions integration tests as part of its ongoing development process, in line with the predetermined timeline,” says the company.

The TB3 will operate from TCG Anadolu, which features a 12° ramp to assist take offs.

In April 2023 Ankara commissioned the Anadolu, stating that the vessel would be the world’s first carrier to operate fixed-wing UAVs in the absence of fighter jets.

Baykar, which routinely announces progress with its various platforms, has also continued flight tests with the Kizilelma UAV, which it bills as an “unmanned fighter jet.”

The recent flight test saw the PT-3 production prototype take off and land at Corlu, which also lies west of Istanbul. During the flight the aircraft underwent unspecified “system identification activities”.

“Building on the experience gained from the initial prototypes, the company has made significant modifications to the production prototype, including structural improvements and advancements in the aircraft’s avionics architecture,” says Baykar.

“In this context, the Bayraktar Kizilelma has flown with a successfully integrated afterburner engine alternative. With its new, more powerful engine, the aircraft is set to approach the speed of sound, enabling superior manoeuvrability at higher speeds, thanks to aerodynamic improvements.”

Baykar says that Kizilelma will also operate from Anadolu.