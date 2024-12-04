The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) has selected the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) MQ-9B SeaGuardian for an unmanned air vehicle (UAV) requirement.

The aircraft was picked under the JMSDF’s Long Endurance UAV programme, says GA-ASI.

It says that the JMSDF has experience with the platform, which it has used since May 2023 under a trial to assess the system.

“SeaGuardian has been used by JMSDF to conduct various tests including whether unmanned aircraft can supplant some of the missions currently accomplished with manned aircraft,” says GA-ASI.

“SeaGuardian is a [medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft] system that can fly for 24 hours or more, depending on the configuration.”

GA-ASI does not disclose the number of SeaGuardians that the JMSDF will obtain, or delivery timelines.

In August, the Japan Coast Guard ordered a pair of SeaGuardians to observe shipping around Japan and perform other missions.