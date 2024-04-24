Components and repair specialist AJW Group has disclosed that it has acquired the Boeing 787-9 which was recently flown to the UK’s Cotswold airport.

The twinjet – powered by GE Aerospace GEnx engines – had been in the fleet of Saudi Arabian operator Kalair.

It was originally delivered to Kalair in 2015.

The aircraft was flown to Cotswold airport from Basel on 20 April.

AJW Group says it has acquired the jet, confirming its identification as MSN37109, stating that it features “exceptionally low hours and cycles”.

“Inclusion of this aircraft expands AJW Group’s diverse portfolio,” adds the company.

Chairman Christopher Whiteside says the acquisition is a “new milestone” for AJW.

The company adds that the 787 purchase “solidifies its position” and underlines its commitment to “meeting the future needs of the aviation sector”.

AJW Group’s portfolio also covers a range of modern Boeing and Airbus types, including the A320neo, A330, A350 and 737.