Yakovlev’s specially-established training centre, RATA, has turned out its first batch of maintenance specialists for the Russian-powered MC-21 twinjet.

The MC-21-310 variant – yet to secure certification – is equipped with Aviadvigatel PD-14 engines.

Yakovlev is focusing on the -310 because international sanctions are preventing progress with the Pratt & Whitney PW1400G version.

It states that it started developing a training programme immediately after receiving approval to use the Russian engines and domestic composite materials for the aircraft’s wing.

Yakovlev’s RATA aviation training centre has completed training the initial group of 22 maintenance personnel for the type.

The centre was set up in July 2020 to ensure that domestically-built aircraft would have sufficient numbers of air and ground crews.

It obtained approval for maintenance training on Russian-powered MC-21s in January this year.

Yakovlev general director Andrei Boginsky says the work has included developing operational documentation as well as procedures and educational materials for training launch groups.

“This is pro-active work,” he says. “By the time the aircraft is certified in [its Russian variant], we already will have personnel ready to service it.”

Yakovlev says its initial group of trainees primarily comprises staff from its facility at Moscow Zhukovsky which maintains Superjet 100s.

But personnel with Red Wings – set to be the first carrier to operate MC-21s – as well as the Academy 033 organisation near Kazan, which provides maintenance training for commercial, business and light aircraft.