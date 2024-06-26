Air Serbia is to begin twice-weekly flights to Guangzhou Baiyun airport – the carrier’s second Chinese long-haul route.

The airline will begin the route at the end of September once it takes delivery of a third Airbus A330-200.

Air Serbia resumed long-haul flights, initially to New York JFK, in 2016 after a lengthy break. It has since added flights from Belgrade to Tianjin in China in late 2022 and to Chicago last year.

“When we established direct flights between the Republic of Serbia and the People’s Republic of China on 9 December 2022, after a hiatus of over two decades, we once again opened the doors of Asia to passengers from the wider Balkan region,” says Air Serbia chief executive Jiri Marek.

”The service significantly contributed to boosting co-operation and bilateral relations between Serbia and China, positively stimulating economic growth, trade relations, tourism and cultural exchange.”

He says the signing in May of a strategic partnership on deeper co-operation between Belgrade and Beijing provides added impetus for launching direct services to China.

Guangzhou Baiyun, a hub of China Southern Airlines, was the busiest airport in China by passenger numbers last year.