US start-up carrier Avelo Airlines plans to soon launch its first-ever international flights, to Mexico and the Caribbean, as it establishes new “dual operations” bases in Connecticut and Florida.

The moves come during a “huge week” that saw Avelo take delivery of its 20th mid-life Boeing 737NG ahead of the winter air travel season in the USA, chief executive Andrew Levy said in a recent social media post.

“In all, we have 16 new routes and four new destinations debuting this month, giving our customers more choices this holiday than ever,” Levy says.

Avelo’s twice-weekly flights between Hartford, Connecticut and Montego Bay, Jamaica will begin on 16 November, according to the airline’s schedule. Twice-weekly service between Hartford and Cancun, Mexico will begin on 20 November.

The carrier’s base at Bradley International airport, near Hartford, opened on 7 November with two 737s initially positioned there. The base will complement its existing crew base at Tweed New Haven airport in Southern Connecticut as part of its dual operations strategy.

”Dual operations means that we will have crew based at both, but maintenance… will be served at one airport,” the airline tells FlightGlobal.

Avelo says its maintenance and technical-operations staff will be based at Tweed New Haven, with some support staff stationed at Bradley International.

In another example, Avelo established on 24 October a new base at Central Florida’s Lakeland International airport, launching four new routes – including service to US territory Puerto Rico.

The new base will serve as a dual operation with Orlando International airport – with maintenance and tech ops stationed at Lakeland International – allowing the airline to “significantly expand its affordable, convenient and reliable air service in Central Florida”.

“Lakeland is the perfect complement to our operations in [Orlando] and offers yet another choice among the other Florida airports we serve,” Levy says.

Since the low-cost carrier launched operations in 2021, its network has grown to nearly 50 cities.