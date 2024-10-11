Delta Air Lines plans next summer to resume flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai and to launch a route from Minneapolis to Copenhagen, part of the airline’s broader network shuffle.

The Atlanta-based carrier had eliminated all its flights to China in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic and has only resumed daily flights to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit.

Delta said on 11 October that in June 2025 it will reinstate its Los Angeles-Shanghai route, with plans to connect the cities three times weekly using Airbus A350s.

The airline holds authorities from the DOT to operate 42 round-trip flights weekly between the USA and China. Those include daily flights to Shanghai from Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle, and daily flights Beijing from Detroit and Seattle, according to DOT filings.

Also on 11 October, Delta said that in May 2025 it will begin its first-ever flights between its hub at Minneapolis-St Paul International airport and Copenhagen, operating that route three-times weekly with A330s.

Delta added that flight after on 25 September finalising a codeshare agreement with SAS, under which the airlines will sell seats on each other’s flights. Also, on 1 September, SAS became a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance alongside Delta.

Last week, Delta also revealed a planned Atlanta expansion that will see it operate as many as 968 daily departing flights there next summer – 75 more than last summer, and a record for the airline, Delta says.

That expansion will see Delta next summer launch new routes from Atlanta to Naples and Brussels, and add more flights on existing routes to Athens, Barbados, Barcelona, Cancun, Curacao, Toronto, Rome and Zurich.