Lufthansa Group is planning to fly an Airbus A380 between Munich and Denver on a seasonal route starting in late April and continuing through September.

The daily large widebody service will “sharply increase” Lufthansa’s summer capacity to Denver and represent Denver International airport’s first scheduled commercial flights with an A380.

It will not be the first time an A380 has touched down at the mid-continent hub, however, as the aircraft type has previously been diverted to Denver.

Germany’s Lufthansa has flown from Frankfurt to Denver for 25 years, and from Munich to Denver for about a decade. The latter route is flown using an A350-900.

Daily operations with the 500-seat A380, flying as flight LH480, will be the carrier’s most dramatic move on the Denver market yet.

”The strategic placement of Lufthansa’s A380 aircraft on the Denver-Munich route certainly emphasises the level of commitment that Lufthansa Group has towards Denver and the Rocky Mountain region,” says Dirk Janzen, vice-president of passenger airlines sales for the Americas.

The Denver-Munich route will operate 30 April to 30 September.

Lufthansa is also planning A380 flights to New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Delhi during the upcoming Northern Hemisphere summer travel season.

Airline Business data, last updated 30 September, show Lufthansa operating eight A380s.