Canadian carrier WestJet Airlines and Virgin Atlantic are pursuing an expanded codeshare partnership that will allow WestJet’s customers to access a host of cities via London Heathrow airport.

WestJet disclosed on 10 June that, starting this winter travel season, it will sell itineraries – including those for Virgin-operated flights to London – to destinations throughout Virgin’s network.

By summer 2025, WestJet will connect domestic air travellers to Virgin’s recently announced route between Toronto Pearson International airport and London.

The carriers established their codeshare partnership in 2019.

”With daily flights from our global hub in Calgary to London, Canadians have never had better international access from across western Canada to the United Kingdom and beyond,” says John Weatherill, WestJet’s chief commercial officer.

Through the codeshare, WestJet’s customers will be able to book single-itinerary flights from Calgary to London and points beyond – expanding WestJet’s partnership network to Africa, India and the Middle East for the first time.

Destinations accessible through the planned expansion include New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos, Dubai and the Maldives.

”WestJet’s expanded codeshare agreement with Virgin Atlantic will be the airline’s first-ever agreement enabling connectivity beyond Europe through London Heathrow, a significant milestone in growing WestJet’s global network to even more destinations through partnerships,” the carrier says.

WestJet and Virgin Atlantic are planning a reciprocal frequent flyer partnership to launch in 2025.