Taiwan’s Starlux Airlines has ordered five Airbus A350 freighters as well three more A330neo passenger aircraft at the Singapore air show today.

The order marks the carrier’s first dedicated cargo aircraft and continues its rapid expansion since launching services in 2020. Starlux, which has also taken options for five more freighters, already operates A350 passenger aircraft in a widebody fleet also comprising A330-900s.

Airbus says the additional A330neos are set for delivery in 2025 and 2026, while the A350 will follow “a little bit later”.

Starlux chief executive Glenn Chai says: ”With this order, Starlux becomes the first Taiwanese airline to operate the next-generation A350F widebody freighter.”

Launched in July 2021, the A350F is expected to enter service in 2026 and has so far gained 50 orders from airlines including Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines.

“The three new A330neos will strengthen our fleet advantage and provide greater flexibility for passenger operations,” Chai adds.

Cirium fleets data shows Starlux operates four A350-900s and four A330neos, alongside 13 A321neos. It held outstanding orders for 14 A350s – including eight -1000s – before today’s announcement.