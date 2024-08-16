A Boeing 737 transporting US vice-presidential candidate JD Vance was forced to return to Milwaukee Mitchell International airport on 16 August because of a reported door-seal malfunction.

Airport authorities confirmed that the 737 – operated by Eastern Air Express – returned to the airport around 13:30 local time ”due to a possible issue with the aircraft”.

“The aircraft landed normally and taxied under its own power,” the airport says, adding that the 737 had since departed from Milwaukee. Vance’s next campaign stop is in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Reports on social media initially suggested that one of the aircraft’s doors opened during flight. It is unclear whether the issue was mechanical or maintenance-related.

Milwaukee Mitchell International directed further queries to Fort Worth-based Eastern Air Express, which did not respond to FlightGlobal’s questions on the incident.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There is no indication the company had a role in the aircraft’s malfunction.

Known within the campaign as “Trump Force Two”, the 737 – registered as N917XA – was first chartered by former president Donald Trump’s campaign in July. The aircraft is more than 20 years old.

Last week, Trump’s private Boeing 757 made an emergency landing in Billings, Montana due to a reported hydraulic leak.