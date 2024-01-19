One of South African regional carrier Airlink’s Embraer ERJ-135s has been involved in a runway excursion in Mozambique.

The aircraft had been operating flight 4Z204 from Johannesburg to the northern coastal city of Pemba on 18 January.

Airlink says the aircraft – which was transporting 32 passengers and three crew members – was “involved in a wet runway excursion” upon landing, adding that it “aquaplaned off the runway”.

Images from the scene circulating on social media suggest it overran the end of runway 17 and slid to the left. They show the aircraft came to rest on rough muddy ground, pointing east, but the extent of any damage is unclear.

Meteorological information from Pemba at the scheduled time of arrival indicates cumulonimbus activity.

Airlink says all the aircraft’s occupants disembarked through the forward exit, and there are no reported injuries.

It identifies the jet involved as ZS-SJX. The aircraft was originally delivered to the carrier in 2001, and previously suffered nose damage during a bird-strike in Zambia five years ago.

Airlink says it has notified Mozambican and South African authorities, and will support the Mozambican-led investigation.