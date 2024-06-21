The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has opened investigations into a Batik Air Indonesia Boeing 737-800 which flew below minimum altitude.

The aircraft (PK-LDK) was operating from Denpasar in Indonesia to Canberra as flight ID6015. The incident, which took place on 14 June, occurred about 10.3nm (19km) south of Canberra airport.

While on an instrument landing system approach into Canberra, the flight held at waypoint MOMBI. However, investigators found that the aircraft was operating below the minimum holding altitude.

It is unclear how many passengers and crew were on board the aircraft

The ATSB says it is now collecting evidence in relation to the incident – which it has classified as serious — and will release a final report by the end of the year.

According to Cirium fleets data, the aircraft involved (MSN39875) was delivered to Batik Air’s Malaysia unit in 2015, before being transferred to Indonesia in 2020. It is powered by two CFM56-7B24E turbofans and is configured to seat 162 passengers.

The airline operates a fleet of 19 737-800s, as well as 42 Airbus A320s and a sole A330-300.