Chilean authorities have clarified that they will lead the investigation into the in-flight upset involving a LATAM Boeing 787, after initially indicating delegation to New Zealand counterparts.

Several occupants were injured after the twinjet experienced the upset en route from Sydney to Auckland, as flight LA800, on 11 March.

Chile’s civil aeronautics directorate, the DGAC, initially stated that the event would be investigated by a New Zealand commission, and that the DGAC would appoint an accredited representative.

Under international convention the responsibility for investigation is assigned to the country on whose territory the event occurred.

If incidents occur over international waters, however, the state of registration takes precedent.

The DGAC has acknowledged that the event involving the 787 – which bears the Chilean registration CC-BGG – took place in international airspace between Australia and New Zealand.

It states that, in accordance with ICAO standards, it will conduct the inquiry, with New Zealand’s transport accident commission TAIC providing support.

“It is Chile’s investigation, they are in charge of the process,” confirms TAIC to FlightGlobal.

TAIC adds that the DGAC has requested its assistance and that TAIC is gathering evidence on the DGAC’s behalf, including seizing the cockpit-voice and flight-data recorders from the aircraft.