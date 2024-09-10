An MHIRJ CRJ900 regional jet was severely damaged during a 10 September ground collision with a Delta Air Lines’ Airbus A350 at Hartsfield-Jackson International airport. 

The CRJ900 – operated by Delta regional subsidiary Endeavor Air under the Delta Connection brand – was reportedly holding short on the taxiway when struck by the right wing of the A350, as the widebody jet taxied past. 

Images circulating on social media show the CRJ900’s vertical and horizontal stabilisers shorn off and leaning to the left side of the fuselage. The A350’s condition is unclear.

Delta confirms that the collision occurred at 10:07 local time. 

“The wing of an Airbus A350 taxiing out as DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-Haneda made contact with the tail of an Endeavor Air CRJ900 – [operating] DL5526 to Lafayette, Louisiana – on an adjacent taxiway,” says the Atlanta-headquartered carrier. 

”There have been no reported injuries at this time and customers are being transported back to the terminal where they will be reaccommodated on alternate flights,” Delta adds. ”At this time, no additional operational adjustments are expected.” 

The A350 was carrying 221 passengers, while the CRJ900 had 56 passengers on board. Delta TechOps is working to move both aircraft into maintenance hangars. 

Delta say it is cooperating with the US National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration as authorities investigate the accident. 

