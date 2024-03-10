European safety regulators have ordered urgent replacement of several components, across a number of CFM International CFM56 engines, after they were potentially damaged during maintenance.

The measure follows discovery of evidence that critical engine parts were affected by electrical arcing after an induction heater tool was used.

Several parts which were subject to maintenance performed using the same tool could also be damaged, says the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

EASA has ordered the immediate replacement of the affected parts, and prohibited the fitting of engines which currently have those parts installed.

The components involved include third-stage high-pressure compressor disks, high-pressure turbine rear shafts, and compressor discharge pressure seals.

EASA has listed the serial numbers of 57 engines on which the specific components are known to have been fitted after the improper maintenance task.

Of these 47 are the CFM56-5B, used to power older Airbus A320s, while the other 10 are -7B engines for the Boeing 737.

EASA has also listed the individual part and serial numbers of the affected components.

It has ordered replacement of all these specific components before next flight, stating that any damage to the parts could lead their uncontained release.