Nigerian authorities are looking into a runway excursion involving an Embraer ERJ-145 arriving at Lagos airport.

The incident occurred on 11 May as the regional jet – operated by XE Jet – touched down on runway 18L.

It arrived at around 12:29, according to the carrier, which says the flight was being operated on behalf of NG Eagle.

“No casualties were reported,” it adds.

Meteorological information from Lagos at the time indicates difficult weather conditions, including strong winds from the north – gusting to 45kt – which would have generated tailwinds for runway 18L.

It also points to thunderstorm activity and rain, and reduced visibility.

The extent of damage to the aircraft is unclear. Pictures circulating on social media, purporting to show the scene, indicate the jet came to a halt on grass with its nose in contact with the ground.

XE Jet identifies the airframe as 5N-BZZ, which was originally delivered in 2004 to US carrier Trans States Airlines.

It says it is liaising with Nigerian investigators and civil aviation regulators regarding the event.